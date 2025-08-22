Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 83.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGM opened at $36.2030 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.81. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Barclays raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

