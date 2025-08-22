Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. $SCVL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 145,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1,025.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.
Shoe Carnival Stock Up 2.7%
Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $46.92. The company has a market cap of $574.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.46.
Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.
