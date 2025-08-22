RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,297 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 817,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,339,000 after purchasing an additional 124,125 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $249.3340 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.29. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.00 and a 12-month high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.28 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.09.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

