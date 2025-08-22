Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $107.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $87.6870 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.18. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $103.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% during the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

