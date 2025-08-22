Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $327.1429.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $337.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $325.2210 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.32. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $154.08 and a 52-week high of $355.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 in the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,893,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,614,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,868,000 after buying an additional 1,404,622 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,544.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 963,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,166,000 after buying an additional 936,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,604,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,252,000 after buying an additional 929,414 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

