Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Tigress Financial from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.14.

Shares of RCL opened at $325.2210 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $154.08 and a one year high of $355.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

