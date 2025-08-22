Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 34,727 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 204.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 12,517.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 128,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 127,424 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 1,196.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,817,000 after purchasing an additional 310,301 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,879.50. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,838,066 shares of company stock valued at $384,430,031. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.29. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $118.21.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $378.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

