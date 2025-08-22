Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 169.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,995 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,740 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the company an “unchanged” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

