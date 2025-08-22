Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,276 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,719 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $25,808,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 167.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 152,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 49,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,800. This represents a 21.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $94.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $307.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

