Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 20,570 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,277,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,784,000 after acquiring an additional 128,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,279,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,265,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,535,000 after acquiring an additional 107,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $66.0180 on Friday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

