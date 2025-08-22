Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.88 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.50.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total transaction of $576,635.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,640.30. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $250.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.35. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $275.56.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.04 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%.Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.