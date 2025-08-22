Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.94 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $117.43 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $129.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average is $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%.The company had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $1,869,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 230,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,542,124.37. This trade represents a 7.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $106,202.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,539. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,313 shares of company stock worth $7,777,835. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Lumentum from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lumentum to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Lumentum in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Lumentum from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lumentum from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

