Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Addus HomeCare worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 494,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,176 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,010,000 after purchasing an additional 68,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $114.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $136.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $349.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,540. This represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronica Hill-Milbourne sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $180,555.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,350.31. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,616 shares of company stock worth $3,289,480. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

