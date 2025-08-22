Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in ArcBest Corporation $ARCB

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of ArcBest worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 7.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 33.3% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 185.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 73.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ArcBest from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

ARCB opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.86. ArcBest Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.12). ArcBest had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

