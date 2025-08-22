Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,036 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Thor Industries worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. Roth Capital set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $104.9720 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $118.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Thor Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.300-4.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,560. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

