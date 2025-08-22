Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.22 Million Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Green Brick Partners worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 565,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,932,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 72.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 469,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,403,000 after acquiring an additional 198,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 41,083 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 19,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 334,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 0.6%

GRBK opened at $66.9310 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.83. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jed Dolson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $1,031,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 258,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,781,679.80. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Green Brick Partners

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.