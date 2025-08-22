Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $45,307,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $26,144,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 518,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,903,000 after buying an additional 209,655 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Federal Signal by 1,432.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 203,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,950,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $13,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $124.8670 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $130.30. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.19.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $564.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

