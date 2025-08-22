Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. $PNTG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.59% of The Pennant Group worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,849,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after acquiring an additional 651,346 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 2,432,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,515,000 after acquiring an additional 35,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 50,502 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 104,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 77,980 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $855.36 million, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

