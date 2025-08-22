Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 36,755 Shares of Bank OZK $OZK

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,755 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 46,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 5,021.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 243,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 238,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.3%

Bank OZK stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%.The company had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Raymond James Financial raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

