Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 49,782 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. $HCSG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 512,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,782 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HCSG. UBS Group raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 21,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $283,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,932. This represents a 39.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

