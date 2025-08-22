Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 75,245 Shares of nCino Inc. $NCNO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in nCino were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth $7,790,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of nCino by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,099,000 after acquiring an additional 94,940 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of nCino by 27.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of nCino by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,666,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,491,000 after acquiring an additional 836,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In other nCino news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $262,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 628,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,255,152.35. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Naude sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $127,889.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,192,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,733,054.45. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,603 shares of company stock valued at $593,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. nCino Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -106.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.77.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.The firm had revenue of $144.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. nCino has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. Research analysts predict that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on nCino from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Baird R W raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

