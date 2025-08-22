Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,047 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Doximity by 104.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Doximity by 73.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $64.0770 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.40. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $114,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,721.62. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $381,600. The trade was a 61.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,140,940. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

