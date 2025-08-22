Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. $STNG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 34,215 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STNG. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 95.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 180.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,652.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $48.2470 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $74.67.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $222.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.26 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.18%.Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 21.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

