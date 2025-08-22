Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Cabot worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 805,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,970,000 after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,544,000 after purchasing an additional 87,881 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,434 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,901,000 after purchasing an additional 141,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 214,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CBT stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.87. Cabot Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.29 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $9,072,486.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 361,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,661,147.04. This represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

