Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,275 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. $PINE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 9,844.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jones Trading lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 3,500 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,504.80. This represents a 44.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.6%

PINE stock opened at $14.9850 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.19 million, a PE ratio of -299.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,280.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

