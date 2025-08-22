Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,277 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 26.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Eagle Materials by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 486.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 39.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $226.6650 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.83 and a 200-day moving average of $221.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $191.91 and a 52-week high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.33.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

