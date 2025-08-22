Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,994 Shares of JOYY Inc. $YY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of JOYY worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JOYY alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YY. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in JOYY by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of YY opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.21. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $55.3050. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on JOYY in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JOYY

JOYY Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.