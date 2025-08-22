Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 306,546 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 306,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 192.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 22.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 3,410.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 70.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,931.80. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $152,085.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,579.30. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KRC opened at $38.84 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $289.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

