Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 61,093 Shares of TELUS Corporation $TU

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 61,093 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in TELUS by 71.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 112,425.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in TELUS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in TELUS by 175.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TU opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TU. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

