Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 82,235 Shares of KeyCorp $KEY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 92,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,608,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 269,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,882,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 576,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.39.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $317,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,363.73. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $2,115,130.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 619,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.1450 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,171.43%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

