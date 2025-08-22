Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.60 and traded as high as $342.57. Safran shares last traded at $341.55, with a volume of 759 shares changing hands.
Safran Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.60 and its 200 day moving average is $287.42.
About Safran
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.
