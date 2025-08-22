Sealed Air Corporation $SEE Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,233 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,316,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 42.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,204,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,583,000 after acquiring an additional 178,592 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,642,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 288,528 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,630,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:SEE opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Sealed Air Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sealed Air

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.