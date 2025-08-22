Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Selectis Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.50. Selectis Health shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 9,700 shares traded.

Selectis Health Stock Up 6.4%

The company has a market cap of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

