Simplex Trading LLC Buys Shares of 746 Goosehead Insurance $GSHD

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 192.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,251.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $258,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $52,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $11,515,686.49. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,665 shares of company stock valued at $23,099,836 over the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $86.58 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $130.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.36.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 59.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.