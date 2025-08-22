Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and traded as high as $10.05. Subaru shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 34,272 shares traded.

Get Subaru alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Subaru

Subaru Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Analysts expect that Subaru Corporation will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUJHY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 1,214.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 111,609 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 62,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Subaru

(Get Free Report)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.