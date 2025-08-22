Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Company $EPC

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 64,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,066,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,335,000 after purchasing an additional 266,611 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $219,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 238.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,335,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,693,000 after purchasing an additional 169,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $23.3910 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

