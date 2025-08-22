Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc $CUBI

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 61,224 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 317,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,216 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 261,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 53,302 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 185,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $65.3850 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $54.76. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $206.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.81 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

