Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,883,995 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $32,593,000 after buying an additional 1,598,523 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $19,779,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $11,869,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,916,568 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $33,157,000 after buying an additional 669,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5,864.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 508,146 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 499,627 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $20.7170 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

