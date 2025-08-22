Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Materion Corporation $MTRN

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Materion worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 722.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $315,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,243.92. This represents a 22.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Fashinpaur sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $120,087.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,295 shares of company stock worth $557,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $109.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Materion Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $431.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Materion had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Stories

