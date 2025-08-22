Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Corporation $DVAX

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Dynavax Technologies worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,272,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,477,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 57.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 76,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. Dynavax Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

