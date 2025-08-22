Swiss National Bank Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of LGI Homes worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 21,108.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 58,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 58,681 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 56,664 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 352.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 215,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGIH. JMP Securities dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

LGI Homes Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $125.83. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. LGI Homes had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.