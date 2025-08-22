Swiss National Bank Has $3.22 Million Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. $SGRY

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Surgery Partners worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7,902.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $22.86 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $826.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.96 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SGRY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 20,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $455,209.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,234.02. This represents a 30.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.