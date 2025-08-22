Swiss National Bank Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Hillman Solutions worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 765.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 1,911.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aaron Jerrod Parker sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $44,685.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,253.48. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 1.44%.The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.45 million. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 target price on Hillman Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

