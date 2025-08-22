Swiss National Bank Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,300 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,858,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,280,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $92,043,000 after acquiring an additional 943,336 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an “unchanged” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

