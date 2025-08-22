Swiss National Bank Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Company $CENTA

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,164,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,110,000 after purchasing an additional 202,761 shares during the period. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,818,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 399,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 143,668 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 75,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet Company has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $960.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 7,800 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $249,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 377,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,351.32. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

