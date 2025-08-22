Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in NuScale Power by 165,450.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in NuScale Power by 36.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SMR stock opened at $33.4320 on Friday. NuScale Power Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%.The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. Research analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $808,164.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,452.96. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on NuScale Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.