Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,191,000 after buying an additional 1,222,277 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 943,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,063,000 after purchasing an additional 923,064 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,306,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,507,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,562,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $341,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,956.75. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $151,247.64. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,553. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 2.0%

ALK opened at $54.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%.Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

