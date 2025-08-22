Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Omnicell worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Omnicell by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,127,000 after buying an additional 394,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.01%.The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Omnicell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.370 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

