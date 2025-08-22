Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. $AVDX

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 801.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 816.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at $90,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AVDX shares. Baird R W lowered AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna downgraded AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -198.16 and a beta of 1.20.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. AvidXchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

