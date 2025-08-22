Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,380,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 999.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 818,106 shares in the company, valued at $40,905,300. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.79. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

